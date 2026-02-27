(WSVN) - Police in Arizona are investigating a possible clue that may be linked to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

New Ring video shared by Guthrie’s neighbors captured a car speeding away from the direction of her home in Tucson.

Investigators have said that they’re aware of the footage, but have not determined if it was involved in Guthrie’s abduction.

Authorities have also not been able to drum up any new information that would help identify the masked individual who was seen on her front porch the night that she was taken.

Guthrie’s family is now offering $1 million for any information that could help locate the elderly woman after being missing for nearly a month.

