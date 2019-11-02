ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Atlanta say a flight to Dallas was delayed Saturday after a threatening note was found on board.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said via Twitter that the note was found before 7 a.m. on an American Airlines flight that was about to take off for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The passengers were taken off the plane and re-screened at the gate. The Atlanta Police Department was called to the scene to conduct a security sweep of the area.

The tweet said that operations were back to normal at the airport that calls itself the world’s busiest after a temporary “ground stop.”

The police department said later on Twitter that no threat was found following an inspection of the plane, and no arrests were made.

