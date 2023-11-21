DENVER (AP) — Authorities say they have captured the man accused of shooting three people dead over a years-long property dispute in rural Colorado.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have the suspect, Hanme K. Clark, in custody. They did not immediately release additional details.

The shooting took place on the property line in a wooded area on Monday. The local sheriff had said that two men and a woman died at the scene of the shooting, in a rural area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

Clark had eluded law enforcement since Monday. A local sheriff had said the shooting followed a contentious and year-long lawsuit over an easement on Clark’s property.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.