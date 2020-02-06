Australian firefighters now have their own Funko Pop vinyl figure

(WSVN) - Funko has collaborated with PopCultcha to release a limited edition Funko Pop supporting the Australian firefighters.

In the box comes a vinyl figure of a firefighter and a koala.

The Funko Pop retails at $14.

All proceeds will go to the RSPCA National Bushfire Appeal.

The organization is working to help the injured and displaced animals affected by the Australia bushfires.

Pre-orders are currently underway with an expected release in June 2020.

To donate to the RSPCA National Bushfire Appeal, click here.

