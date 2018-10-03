Australia wildlife park announces birth of 5 meerkats

AUSTRALIA (WSVN) — A wildlife park in Australia announced the birth of five new meerkats.

The tiny, adorable animals are just about five weeks old and are beginning to venture out of their nest box and explore their enclosure at Symbio Wildlife Park in New South Wales.

The little ones are starting to mimic their parents, Aya and Penfold, by standing on their hind legs and are already eating solid food.

The genders of the meerkats have yet to be determined.

