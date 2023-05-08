(TMX) – A woman missing for five days in the Australian bush survived on lollipops and a bottle of wine until her rescue, police said.

A 48-year-old woman identified as Lillian was on holiday in Bright, Victoria, late last month when she decided to drive to Dartmouth Dam, according to Victoria Police. She hit a dead end on a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland, and when she tried to turn her car around, it became stuck in the mud, police said.

When she didn’t call to check in with family due to a lack of cellphone service in the area, they reported her missing on April 30.

“Extensive” searches were carried out over the following days, but there was no sign of her, police said.

A video shared by Victoria Police shows the agency’s Air Wing finally locating her at her car on Thursday, May 4.

“Lillian was found a good 60km away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to try and walk for help so stayed with her car,” Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said in a statement. “She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her.”

Police said that although her car couldn’t move, Lillian was able to use the heater at night to stay warm.

“She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water,” Torpey said. “The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through.”

Lillian was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration, police said.