Live video footage out of Austin, Texas showed terminal closures due to a power outage.

Travelers were left to wait in the dark at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Wednesday morning.

Crews were on the scene to close off street entrances to the airport.

Flights are not leaving or arriving so if anyone is traveling in the area, the airport asks that you check your flight status as the time will change.

Airport officials said they do not know the cause of the outage or when power will be restored.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.