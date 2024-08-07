Auntie Anne’s is venturing into the fragrance market with a new perfume inspired by its iconic pretzels.

The scent, “Knead,” is infused with notes of buttery dough, salt, and a hint of sweetness.

The pretzel-maker describes each spritz as stimulating the experience of passing by an Auntie Anne’s store and breathing in the nostalgic aroma of the mall food court.

To celebrate the product launch, Auntie Anne’s will host a pop-up perfume store on August 13 in New York City. Following the event, the perfume will be available for purchase on Auntie Anne’s website.

“Knead” comes in a 1-ounce bottle priced at $25 and a 3.4-ounce bottle priced at $45.

