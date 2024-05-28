(WSVN) - Dash cam video shows Los Angeles police chasing an attempted murder suspect who tried to get away on a bicycle.

“Alright, he’s taking the mission exit off the southbound 5,” said the dispatcher

Police say the 24-year-old shot a family member after an argument.



“You’re not going to go anywhere man, come on,” police said.

After a several minutes long chase the biker got off the highway and was detained.



He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

