(WSVN) - Cellphone and internet providers are raising rates again.

AT&T says they’re upping monthly fees on non-unlimited plans.

Customers will see their bills go up at least $6 a month.

The company is also raising internet service rates by $3 a month.

Meanwhile, Verizon is announcing charge hikes to personal and business accounts.

