AT&T thanks employees for continued service with 20% bonus

(WSVN) - While many people endure uncertainty as it relates to their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T announced they are offering bonuses to their employees.

In an effort to show gratitude to their employees as they continue to keep the community connected during the fight against the virus, the communications company announced a 20% bonus effective Wednesday.

This bonus will be granted to all employees whether they are working from home or in stores.

For more details on how the bonus will be applied and more efforts in the fight against coronavirus, click here.

