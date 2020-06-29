AT&T rolls out 5G coverage for Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - AT&T is now offering 5G to its users in Miami.

The company announced that Miami is one of 28 new markets, including West Palm Beach, Orlando and Melbourne, to launch 5G service, Monday.

AT&T said 5G provides increased bandwidth, more connectivity and less buffering and interruptions.

AT&T also said they have also enabled dynamic spectrum sharing, or DDS.

“Simply put, DSS allows carriers to share the same channel between both 4G and 5G users simultaneously,” the company said in a release. “It turns up 5G without turning off LTE – creating a seamless experience for users. It all so enables us to deploy 5G faster and more efficiently so customers can take advantage of 5G technology sooner.”

