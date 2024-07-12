Tom Waddington experienced an unexpected and wild encounter while rowing across the Atlantic Ocean for a mental health charity.

A large pod of whales suddenly surrounded him, creating a breathtaking yet nerve-wracking moment.

Waddington, who is paddling from Canada to England—a journey of 2,000 nautical miles—believes around 1,000 long-finned pilot whales surrounded him.

The sight was both awe-inspiring and intimidating as the massive group of whales rocked his boat and followed him for hours.

The rower is undertaking this challenging expedition to raise funds and awareness for mental health charities.

