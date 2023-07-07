ATLANTA (WSVN) – The Atlanta Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect involved in a botched nail salon robbery.

Surveillance footage from Monday captured the suspect entering the salon, pretending to have a gun hidden under his bag.

In a bold move, the suspect demanded money from the salon’s customers, but their defiant response left him empty-handed.

The suspect did manage to steal someone’s cell phone before making his escape.

No one was hurt during the incident and the missing phone was later recovered by police detectives.

