(CNN) — The Atlanta Police Department tweeted Wednesday that it is investigating an active shooter incident inside a building in Midtown Atlanta.

“Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area,” APD added.

APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/uRIBECRQDT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” the department added.

