Atlanta Motor Speedway opening camping facilities to Dorian evacuees

ATLANTA (WSVN) — The Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced that it is opening its camping facilities to evacuees trying to get away from Hurricane Dorian.

According to the speedway, the camping grounds are equipped to handle thousands of campers and will be free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campgrounds.

Interested parties can enter the facility at Entrance “E” off of Georgia Highway 19/41. The Legends Campground will be on the right.

A limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer will also available for $20 a night in the Premier Campground.

For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

