Atlanta hospital records mothers’ voices to help soothe NICU babies

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A pediatric hospital in Georgia is recording the voices of mothers to help soothe babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, music therapists have teamed up with a volunteer music producer to produce special CDs for the infants in the NICU at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Parents can sing songs or read stories to their babies. The recordings are then put on a CD, which is played at the baby’s bedside.

Since babies reportedly recognize their mother’s voice while still in the womb, the recorded sounds serve as a source of comfort.

“They often turn their head to listen, which shows they recognize that voice,” said music therapist Hannah Bush. “They may start kicking their feet.”

Lindy Agan, whose daughter has been in the hospital for four months, sang “You Are My Sunshine” while Bush played a guitar.

“We chose to sing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ [because] it’s one of my favorite lullabies, that I sing to her all the time,” Agan said.

Amber Gharapetian, another parent who’s infant has been in the NICU for four months, said she can only visit her daughter three days out of the week, and she lives an hour away from the hospital. Gharapetian said she hopes the CD will soothe her daughter while she is in the hospital.

“Having to walk away from her, especially when she is awake, and she sees me leaving, that makes it hard,” Gharapetian said.

