ATLANTA, Ga. (WSVN) – An Atlanta apartment was hit by an explosion last week, with police rushing to help residents in the wreckage.



Officers are seen in bodycam footage climbing through debris and searching through apartment floors for residents trapped inside the building on Nov. 18.

Officials say more than three dozen people were displaced.



All residents were rescued, with one resident being rushed to the hospital to be treated for serious burn injuries.



The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

