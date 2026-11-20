(WSVN) - Athletes with special needs are making connections on tennis courts across the Sunshine State and beyond.

Once every week, members of the “Tennis for Fun” program step onto the court to learn and train together.

The regular meetups give athletes of all ages a chance to socialize while building their tennis skills.

“The biggest thing is, it’s the socialization. They have their friends, they can’t wait to come see their friends and they’re learning tennis, ” said Judy Moore, the program’s co-founder.

The program has expanded to 19 chapters across Florida and eight additional locations in other states.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.