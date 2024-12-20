Berlin (CNN) — At least one person has died after a car plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, police have said, according to local public broadcaster MDR.

Several people have also been injured, MDR reported, citing police.

Germany’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff is on his way to Magdeburg, after a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market, local public broadcaster MDR has reported.

Extensive police measures are currently in place at the scene, Magdeburg police said in a post on X.

Magdeburg is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has a population of about 240,000.

