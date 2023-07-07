NEW YORK (WSVN) — Officials said dozens of people have been injured after two buses collided in Manhattan.

According to New York City Police, a double-decker tour bus slammed into a city bus, Thursday night.

Witnesses told local broadcast stations that the city bus had the right of way as it entered an intersection when the sightseeing bus ran a red light.

The city bus was said to be standing room only, packed with riders, and some on board had to be removed through windows.

The New York City Fire Department said 80 people were checked out by first responders, many of them suffering minor injuries like cuts, scrapes and bruises.

At least 18 patients were taken to the hospitals, some with head and neck injuries.

