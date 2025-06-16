(CNN) — Significant flooding in northern West Virginia claimed the lives of at least five people over the weekend and four others remain missing, officials say.

All five deaths occurred in Ohio County, Alex Lanfranconi, a spokesperson for West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, said Sunday evening.

At least four people remain missing, according to Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management.

Approximately 2.5 to 4 inches of rain fell within about a half hour Saturday night in Ohio County, in the state’s northern panhandle, between Ohio and Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service issued a rare flash flood emergency – the most severe form of flood warning – due to the area’s torrential rain.

Additional storms moved through northern West Virginia on Sunday, prompting another flash flood emergency, this time in part of Marion County in the afternoon.

A state of emergency was declared Sunday in Ohio and Marion Counties, according to updates from Morrisey’s office. The declarations allow for more state resources, such as the National Guard, to assist in the county’s rescue efforts.

Evacuations and water rescues were underway in Marion County on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“As flash floods continue throughout North Central West Virginia, emergency officials are on the scene in Marion County at a partial apartment collapse and state resources are being coordinated to the region immediately,” Morrisey said in an X post Sunday evening.

“Please — stay off the roads,” he said.

About two hours north of Marion County, authorities in the city of Wheeling, in Ohio County, were in the midst of a search and rescue effort after flooding rain Saturday night, state and local officials said in a news conference Sunday.

Parts of Ohio County “have major infrastructure damage to roads, bridges and highways,” delaying search and rescue efforts, said Lou Vargo, Director Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Displaced individuals and families can seek shelter at Elm Grove Elementary in Wheeling, Vargo said. At least 12 people showed up to the school Saturday night, he added.

Resources were “quickly overwhelmed” Saturday, according to Wheeling Fire Department Chief Jim Blazier. But “this morning, we regrouped,” Blazier said noting that conditions have improved.

“We’re searching the banks, submerged vehicles, any debris that we find along the trail and so forth,” he said.

The danger isn’t over yet: It’s going to be a wet week for these hard-hit areas with daily chances for rain and storms in West Virginia through at least Thursday. Any additional rain could worsen ongoing flooding issues or quickly cause new ones.

