(CNN) — At least three people are dead and seven injured after a shooting in New Orleans, city police spokesman Aaron Looney tells CNN.

The shooting took place on the 3400 block of Claiborne Avenue, about three miles from the French Quarter.

The injured victims have been taken to an area hospital, Looney says.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

Officials are still gathering information, Looney says.

