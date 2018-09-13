At least 20 gas explosions reported north of Boston

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WSVN) – Residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover are being evacuated Thursday night after as many as 20 gas explosions rocked multiple homes and buildings in the area, leaving at least two people with injuries, officials said.

Troopers, firefighters and emergency crews are responding to the areas of Springfield Street and Chickering Road in Lawrence, as well as Phillips and North Main streets in North Andover, according to state police.

Lawrence police say a woman who was left trapped in a home on Chickering Road suffered leg injuries, while a man in a car nearby was seriously hurt.

Video from Sky7 HD showed fires burning at multiple homes and buildings. One home appeared to be completely leveled and many others were seriously damaged.

Lawrence City Council President Kendrys Vasquez has ordered all residents to evacuate the southern section of the city. North Andover Police are urging residents and business owners with gas service to evacuate until further notice.

Fire departments from across the region, including Methuen and New Hampshire, are responding to the impacted areas. The Red Cross is also responding.

ATTENTION ANDOVER: Visit https://t.co/DV1XycGDIa for the most up to date information. The Senior Center and Youth Center at 2 Whittier Court will be open for displaced residents. More information to come. — Town of Andover, MA (@AndoverMaGov) September 13, 2018

Andover has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Shelters have been set up at Lawrence High School, North Andover Middle School, and the North Andover Senior Center.

The cause of the apparent blasts was not immediately clear.

Evacuation Order is for GAS SERVICED neighborhoods only. https://t.co/zn6iZbelL6 — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) September 13, 2018

Anyone who smells gas in their home or business has been ordered to evacuate immediately and call 911.

State police say a joint investigation will be conducted when the situation is stabilized.

