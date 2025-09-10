(CNN) — At least two students have been shot at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The students are being transported to a nearby hospital, the sheriff said. Evergreen is located roughly 28 miles southwest from Denver.

The school has been placed on lockdown, according to Jefferson County Public Schools, which is urging people to stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.

