Atlanta (CNN) — At least 15 people, including 10 women and three children, were killed in a crowd crush at a New Delhi railway station Saturday as passengers tried to board trains heading to the world’s largest religious gathering, according to Indian media.

Deputy commissioner of Delhi police KPS Malhotra told India’s ANI news that the crush took place late Saturday night, when delays to two train services and an influx of passengers led to overcrowding.

He said the “situation went out of control for a brief spell of 10 to 15 minutes.”

Many of those in the crowds are thought to have been heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, in the Indian city of Prayagraj.

The news comes just weeks after dozens of people were killed in a crowd crush at the gathering itself.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed” at the latest deaths.

”My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected,” Modi wrote on X Sunday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways of India, said on X that he was “deeply saddened by the unfortunate” crowd crush.

“My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident,” he wrote.

Vaishnaw said four trains had been used to evacuate people from the station. Police were on the scene and the situation was now under control, he added.

The festival is considered the world’s largest peaceful gathering of people. Over six weeks, a staggering 400 million people are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, or the festival of the Sacred Pitcher, on the banks of Prayagraj.

