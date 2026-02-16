(CNN) — At least one person is dead and four injured after a shooting at a hockey arena in Rhode Island, according to CNN affiliate WJAR, citing the Pawtucket mayor’s office. The shooter is also dead, WJAR reported.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding in order to assist local law enforcement, an agency spokesperson tells CNN.

Two co-op teams were playing in hockey games at the arena, according to WJAR. Coventry, one of those schools, said it was aware of an incident in an email to the school community obtained by the station.

“Information is still developing,” the message said, adding that the school is working with authorities.

Another school, Saint Raphael Academy, said, “There was a horrific incident with an active shooter. We have been told none of our SRA family was injured,” according to WJAR.

The Dennis Lynch Arena is located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, about five miles north of Providence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.