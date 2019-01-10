Astronomers detect radio signals from deep space

(WSVN) - Astronomers have picked up repeating radio signals from a source about 1.5 billion light years away.

According to the BBC, the radio waves were picked up by a Canadian telescope, and among the 13 radio bursts was a very unusual repeating signal.

Scientists have put forth numerous possible explanations, including a neutron star with a strong magnetic field that is spinning very rapidly, two neutron starts merging, and a small number say it could even be alien life.

An event like this has only been reported once before after it was picked up by different telescope.

“Knowing that there is another suggests that there could be more out there,” said Ingrid Stairs, an astrophysicist from the University of British Columbia.

The findings have been published in the journal Nature. To read the full report, click here.

