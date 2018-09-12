Astronauts aboard ISS had to use super wide-angle lens to photograph massive Hurricane Florence

(WSVN) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station say Hurricane Florence is so massive, they had to use a super wide-angle lens to capture photographs of the storm from space.
“Watch out, America! Hurricane Florence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the Space Station,” European astronaut Alexander Gerst wrote in a tweet.
Gerst photographed the storm 400 kilometers, or 248 miles, above the eye.
The National Weather Service has issued strong warnings to residents of the Carolinas and other mid-Atlantic states, saying the hurricane would be the “storm of a lifetime,” bringing damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, and “catastrophic flooding.”
NASA also shared a video of the Category 4 storm from the International Space Station.
