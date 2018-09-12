Astronauts aboard ISS had to use super wide-angle lens to photograph massive Hurricane Florence

(WSVN) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station say Hurricane Florence is so massive, they had to use a super wide-angle lens to capture photographs of the storm from space.

“Watch out, America! Hurricane Florence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the Space Station,” European astronaut Alexander Gerst wrote in a tweet.

Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

Gerst photographed the storm 400 kilometers, or 248 miles, above the eye.

The National Weather Service has issued strong warnings to residents of the Carolinas and other mid-Atlantic states, saying the hurricane would be the “storm of a lifetime,” bringing damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, and “catastrophic flooding.”

This is a statement from the national weather service in Wilmington, NC. Please read it! Extreme wording for an extreme event. North Carolina knows hurricanes and this one, Florence, could be the granddaddy of them all. You must respect this storm. pic.twitter.com/Md2Y67Mhj3 — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) September 12, 2018

NASA also shared a video of the Category 4 storm from the International Space Station.

Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It's chilling, even from space. #HurricaneFlorence #Horizons https://t.co/RdDmGgduou pic.twitter.com/2TlMghY4OL — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

