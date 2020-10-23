Astronaut shares selfie after casting ballot in space

(WSVN) - NASA is proving that nowhere is too far to voice your choice in the 2020 election.

Astronaut Kate Ruben snapped a zero-gravity selfie after she voted in space.

From the International Space Station: I voted today — Kate Rubins pic.twitter.com/DRdjwSzXwy — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) October 22, 2020

A secure ballot was sent to her and other U.S. crew members by email.

Their ballots will be sent back to earth to be counted by election day.

Ruben said if she can vote all the way from space, then people on the ground have no excuse.

