Astronaut shares adorable reunion with dog after 328 days in space

(WSVN) - A NASA astronaut shared video of the moment she greeted her dog after spending almost a year in space.

In the video, astronaut Christina Koch’s dog is seen scratching the door before she even arrives.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

Moments later, as Koch makes her way inside, she’s greeted with lots of hugs and kisses.

She captioned the video, “Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year.”

Koch currently holds the record for longest single spaceflight by a woman after spending 328 days aboard the International Space Station.

During her time in space, she completed 5,248 orbits of the Earth and six spacewalks, including the first with an all-female crew.

Now that she’s back on Earth, she said she’s enjoying all the simple pleasures the planet has to offer — like eating her favorite foods and enjoying the great outdoors.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.