(WSVN) - Christians around the world are observing Ash Wednesday on March 2.

Wednesday marks the first day of Lent — a 40 day period of time to be spent with reflection and prayer before the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

The holy day gets its name from the placing of ashes on the foreheads of the faithful.

