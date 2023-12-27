MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WSVN) — Manhattan’s East Side faced disruption as several streets are shut down due to a burst pipe, with concerns arising about potential asbestos exposure.

On Wednesday morning, officials from the NYPD and firefighters took precautionary measures, closing off streets in the affected area.

There were worries about asbestos being present in the pipe that burst, prompting authorities to request that anyone in proximity to the leak remains indoors while air samples are collected.

The cause of the pipe burst is yet to be determined, and the closure of the affected streets is expected to last until further notice.

As the situation unfolds, residents and commuters are advised to stay informed about developments in the ongoing response to this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

