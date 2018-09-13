As many as 39 explosions reported north of Boston; fires extinguished

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WSVN) – Residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover are being evacuated Thursday night after as many as 20 gas explosions rocked multiple homes and buildings in the area, leaving at least two people with injuries, officials said.

Town officials say at least three people were injured in Andover, including one firefighter, and at two civilians.

At the peak, 18 fires were burning at the same time in Andover. They have since been extinguished, however, fire crews are still working in Lawrence and North Andover.

Video from Sky7 HD showed fires burning at multiple homes and buildings. One home appeared to be completely leveled and many others were seriously damaged.

Lawrence City Council President Kendrys Vasquez has ordered all residents to evacuate the southern section of the city. North Andover Police are urging residents and business owners with gas service to evacuate until further notice.

“If you smell gas, leave the area and do not turn on or off lights. Do not open or close doors, and do not use a cell or landline phone,” Columbia Gas said in a statement.

Those who know how to safely shut off their gas are urged to do so.

Official Update for #AndoverMA concerns with #MVGasFire All Andover fires are out. pic.twitter.com/8wqrZTzQCn — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) September 13, 2018

Video from Sky7 HD showed fires burning at multiple homes and buildings. One home appeared to be completely leveled and many others were seriously damaged. The total number of affected structures is expected to climb through the evening.

Lawrence City Council President Kendrys Vasquez has ordered all residents to evacuate the southern section of the city. North Andover Police are urging residents and business owners with gas service to evacuate until further notice. In Andover, those who know how to safely shut off their gas are urged to do so or otherwise evacuate.

“If you smell gas, leave the area and do not turn on or off lights. Do not open or close doors, and do not use a cell or landline phone,” Columbia Gas said in a statement.

Crews are working to depressurize gas lines across the region but the process may take quite some time. National Grid is also shutting off power to the area.

Evacuation Order is for GAS SERVICED neighborhoods only. https://t.co/zn6iZbelL6 — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) September 13, 2018

Fire departments from across the region, including Boston, Methuen and New Hampshire, are responding to the impacted areas. The Red Cross and FEMA are also responding.

All off-ramps along Interstate 495 between exits 42 and 45 have been closed until further notice. Service on the Haverhill commuter rail line has been temporarily suspended beyond North Wilmington Station.

Andover has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Shelters have been set up at Lawrence High School, North Andover Middle School, and at the Andover Senior Center.

The cause of the apparent blasts was not immediately clear.

There was no additional information available regarding possible injuries.

State police say a joint investigation will be conducted when the situation is stabilized.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.