As many as 20 gas explosions reported north of Boston

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – As many as 20 suspected gas explosions have rocked multiple homes and buildings near Boston, officials said.

Troopers, firefighters and emergency crews are responding to the areas of Springfield Street and Chickering Road in Lawrence, as well as Phillips and North Main streets in North Andover, according to state police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed fires burning at multiple homes and buildings. One home appeared to be completely leveled and many others were seriously damaged.

A shelter has been set up at Lawrence High School and North Andover Middle School.

At this time, it’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the apparent blasts was not immediately clear.

