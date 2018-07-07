MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (CNN/WSVN) – As demonstrations continued in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and the northern city of Cap-Haitien following a fuel price hike, the US embassy warned its citizens Saturday to stay inside.

Violent protests have sparked in response to the sharp rise in fuel prices, leading to the cancellation of all flights to and from Haiti.

An estimated 120 American and 100 Haitian guests are stuck in a Port-au-Prince hotel and may soon evacuate after demonstrators tried to set fire to the hotel and penetrate security to enter it, said Stacy Librandi Bourne, an emergency medical professional from HERO Client Rescue who is at the Oasis Hotel.

Bourne said police prevented demonstrators from entering the hotel and that there are tourists, missionaries and children amongst the guests.

“Do not attempt to travel at this time. Avoid protests and any large gathering of people. Do not attempt to drive through roadblocks,” a State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs official said.

The US embassy’s website says armed demonstrators are manning some of the roadblocks.

News cameras captured burning tires and cars in a Port-au-Prince street.

At least three people have been killed in the unrest.

U.S. resident Stacy Librandi Bourne spoke with 7News on the phone from her Port-au-Prince hotel.

“It sounds like the government is doing everything they can to promote peace and compromise to try to get things back to restore calm at this time,” she said. “It seems a little bit more calm right now … I think it seems possible that some peace might be restored.”

Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant on Saturday announced a temporary stop to the price increases and appealed for calm. Prices for gasoline were to rise 38% while diesel prices were to go up 47% and kerosene 51%, the Haitian daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported.

American Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines said Saturday they have cancelled flights to Haiti.

American spokesman Curtis Blessing said the airline cancelled seven flights and will re-evaluate the situation Sunday.

Spirit said it will resume service as soon as possible.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.