Artists offers wine tumbler that looks just like a Pringles can

(WSVN) - Artists find inspiration from a variety of sources. Some sources could be the sunset, others could be news stories.

Celeste Powers, who owns the Cup Artist, found some inspiration in a particular news story involving a woman who was banned from Walmart after she drove around the parking lot drinking wine from a Pringles can.

According to Fox 4, Powers has been running the Cup Artist for about a year. Recently, she began offering a tumbler that looks like a Pringles can.

“When the Pringles/Wine article ran, I couldn’t help but laugh. You really can see and experience it all at Walmart,” Powers said. “I felt bad when Walmart banned her, because we’ve all been there, right?”

Powers said she would love to give the woman who inspired the product a free tumbler.

“We’d love to send her one if she’s not too ashamed by her newfound fame,” Powers said. “Also, maybe she will just enjoy coffee in it on her next shopping adventure.”

Unfortunately, the tumblers are currently sold out, and it is unclear when they will be in stock again.

