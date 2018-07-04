Arrests after ‘Abolish ICE’ sign hung from Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says at least six people were taken into custody Wednesday. He says federal code of regulations prohibits hanging banners from the monument.

The large banner said “Abolish I.C.E.” ICE is a division of the Department of Homeland Security whose officers arrest and deport unauthorized immigrants inside the U.S., among other duties.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest U.S. immigration policy. They oppose President Donald Trump’s administration and advocate ending deportations and family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the president’s immigration policy is a step forward for public safety.

