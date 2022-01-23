PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A wanted cruise ship has docked at Port Bimini in the Bahamas.

An arrest warrant was issued for Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony, due to over $1.2 million worth of unpaid fuel bills.

The cruise ship’s 700 passengers and crew have been on board an extra day as the ship changed course and avoided docking in Miami in Saturday, where it might have been met by a U.S. Marshal.

Officials said passengers were scheduled to arrive in Port Everglades by ferry, Sunday afternoon, and will be processed.

