BIRCH BAY, Wash. (WSVN) — Thousands of people jumped into the Pacific Ocean in hopes of breaking the world record for the largest polar plunge.

Around 5,000 people jumped into the chilly waters near where Washington state borders Canada on New Year’s Day.

Participants braved the freezing water in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the largest polar plunge ever recorded.

Norway currently holds the record with just over 3,000 participants.

The daring group is still waiting for confirmation from Guinness World Records as to whether or not they broke the record.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.