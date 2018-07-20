Army pilot surprises his dog after returning home from Afghanistan

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WSVN) — An Army pilot returned home from deployment to find a very good boy who was overjoyed to be reunited.

Zack Vohaska returned home to Woodstock, Illinois following his deployment in Afghanistan.

He told Fox 32 Chicago that he wanted to surprise his Golden Retriever, named Buddy, after being separated from his four-legged best friend for six months.

Vohaska disguised himself underneath a pile of pillows and blankets on the couch, but Buddy soon appeared to smell something familiar.

The dog’s tail wagged faster and faster as he sniffed toward the couch, only to excitedly jump into the arms and lap of his owner.

