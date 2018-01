NORTH CAROLINA (WSVN) — A woman got a sweet surprise from her military husband at a North Carolina Chick-fil-A.

The woman went to take a photo with the restaurant’s cow mascot, Wednesday morning.

The mascot removed part of his costume to reveal that it was actually her Army husband home from duty!

The couple is expecting their first child, due in six weeks.

