Armed woman fatally shoots man trying to rob her

CHICAGO (WSVN) — An armed woman took matters into her own hands after she came face to face with a robber in Chicago.

According to Fox 32, police say the 19-year-old man approached the 25-year-old woman, pulled out a weapon and tried to rob her.

The woman, who had a concealed carry license, took out her own gun and shot the man in the neck.

The man fled the scene and was found a block away. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to WLS, the woman will not be charged.

