Armed father shoots and kills man opening fire at McDonalds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSVN) — An armed father took matters into his own hands and opened fire on a man who was shooting in an Alabama McDonald’s.

According to WBRC, the shooting happened after a masked man entered the Birmingham restaurant as an employee was opening a door to let out a father and his sons.

The man opened fire in the restaurant. However, the father began shooting at the masked man, hitting and killing him.

The father and one of his sons were hit in the shooting and sustained injuries that were not-life-threatening.

Police said the father will not be facing any charges.

Investigators do not know if the masked man was robbing the store or targeting an employee.

