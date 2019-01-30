Armed customer shoots, kills robber trying to hold up dollar store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — An armed customer took matters into his own hands after he saw a man trying to hold-up a Georgia Family Dollar.

According to Fox 5, police said the incident happened when three employees and two customers were in the store.

Detectives said the suspect could be seen trying to rob the cashier while the customer shopped nearby.

The customer then noticed the robbery going on and shot and killed the suspect.

“He didn’t do anything wrong. He stopped a robbery in progress and did what he had to do,” Police Sgt. Lynn Schuler told Fox 5.

Schuler also described the customer as a good Samaritan.

“He was pointing a handgun at the face of the cashier and demanded money. I could understand why people here would call him a hero,” he said.

Police said the customer will not be charged and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.