Arlington National Cemetery worker carries WWII veteran to his wife’s grave

ARLINGTON, Va. (WSVN) — An American hero got to visit his wife’s grave thanks to a gracious volunteer.

World War II veteran George Boone visited Washington, D.C. from North Carolina, thanks to an Honor Flight. Fox 5 reports the 96-year-old served his country as a pilot, and became a prisoner of war when his plane was shot down over Romania in 1943.

Boone’s wife of 56 years, Alma, died in 2007. As a military wife, she was buried in Arlington National Cemetery, where Boone will one day join her.

During the Honor Flight group’s visit to the cemetery, Boone asked to see his wife’s grave, even though groups usually only have time to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“I just sort of gave up on the whole thing and thought I would have to visit her from that distance,” he told Fox 5.

But a kind cemetery worker gave Boone a lift — literally — to visit Alma’s grave.

In their rush to get to the right part of the cemetery, Boone’s wheelchair was accidentally left behind, so two workers made a chair out of their arms and lifted Boone all the way to his wife’s resting place, where they held him up for 10 minutes while he paid his respects.

The male volunteer who assisted him was so moved by the exchange that he offered to carry the veteran back to the car on his own.

“I thought — carry me at my age, size and weight?” Boone recalled.

Although Boone refused at first, his son says the man insisted.

“He said, ‘This is my honor and privilege. I’m going to carry you. Wrap your arms around my neck, I’ve got you,” the younger Boone recounted. “And off they went.”

The employee asked to remain anonymous.

“I would like him to know how greatly I appreciate what he did. His kindness was overwhelming,” Boone said.

