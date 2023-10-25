(CNN) – A woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping her eight biological children from foster care in Arkansas.

Trista Fullerton was taken into custody just after midnight on Saturday, thousands of miles away in Anderson, California, located north of San Francisco.

According to authorities, Fullerton was found driving a pickup truck, which initially drew the attention of a concerned citizen who reported a woman with six children acting strangely.

Courtesy Anderson Police Department

When officers from the Anderson Police Department responded to the call, they discovered that Fullerton had an outstanding warrant for the abduction of eight children.

Following her arrest, further investigation led officers to locate the other two abducted children at a residence in Cottonwood, approximately five miles away.

Trista Fullerton is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas, while authorities have confirmed that the children were reunited with their legal guardians in Arkansas.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.