Arkansas deputy sheriff fired after shooting, wounding dog

CONWAY, Ark. (AP/WSVN) — An Arkansas sheriff has fired a deputy who shot a small dog in a residential neighborhood.

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals says in a Facebook post that he found no evidence the deputy violated a law or policy when he shot the Chihuahua on Friday near Conway. But the sheriff says the deputy “fell short” of serving and protecting residents.

According to Fox News, the deputy was Keenan Wallace, a K9 handler.

Ryals says a report on the shooting will be given to prosecutors for review.

In video posted on social media, Keenan is heard asking a resident to step to the street to talk. The resident refuses, and the deputy begins walking forward. A gunshot can be heard, and the dog is later seen writhing on the ground.

Officials say the dog was shot in the face and is now under veterinary care.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover veterinary costs. To donate, click here.

