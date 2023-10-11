JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas city workers had a unique wildlife encounter on a Tuesday morning when they stumbled upon a rare albino squirrel, sparking immense curiosity and attention.

In a year filled with remarkable animal sightings in Northeast Arkansas, including black bears, alligators, and parrots, this albino squirrel stands out as a truly extraordinary find.

Terry Harris, a city worker in Jonesboro, was cutting grass at a city cemetery when he spotted the peculiar creature. He initially mistook it for a rat but soon realized it was a white squirrel, a sight he had never witnessed before.

“Out of my 38 years of living, it was one of the most awesome things I have seen in my life, man,” Harris enthused.

With its unmistakable red eyes, a telltale sign of albinism, the albino squirrel left Harris in awe. He promptly called his colleagues to witness this rare spectacle.

“I see the tail of it, got the red eyes indicating that it was albino, and it was one of the most beautiful things you have ever seen in your life. I’m so serious, man,” Harris remarked.

Albino squirrels are exceptionally rare, with scientists estimating that only one in every 100,000 squirrels born is albino, resulting in just over 20 of them in the entire United States.

Despite regularly working in cemeteries, Harris and his fellow city workers had never encountered anything quite like this.

“We see deer over there, we see groundhogs, we see rabbits, but to see something like this, out of 38 years of my life… it’s astonishing, man,” Harris added.

Throughout the day, the albino squirrel hung out in a tree, attracting fascinated onlookers who marveled at the unique sighting.

Harris expressed his intention to return to the site one more time before continuing with his work, a testament to the extraordinary nature of this chance encounter with a rare and captivating albino squirrel.

