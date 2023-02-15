(WSVN) - A zoo in Arizona welcomed an endangered hippo to the world just in time for World Hippo Day.

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park announced the birth of “Bubbles”, an endangered Pygmy Hippo, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

This is a “significant birth not only for Wildlife World, but for animal enthusiasts and conservationists, because fewer than 3,000 of these amazing animals are left in the wild,” the post said.

Bubbles was born January 15th to his parents, Nessie and Tootsie and is in good health.